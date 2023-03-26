Letters logo

Dear Editor: Soon after founding and opening the Progress Center for Black Women, I had a conversation with Satya Rhodes-Conway about her run for mayor. It was important to share with her what I needed from a mayor on behalf of the Black women I serve.

In that conversation I shared: Black women earn less than 60 cents on each dollar they earn in Dane County, so strategies to increase their income is absolutely necessary. Rhodes-Conway’s leadership created Madison’s Guaranteed Income Program, and I served on the task force to help roll it out.

It’s important to be able to reach folks at all levels of leadership when I need help in advocating for Black women experiencing a crisis. The mayor’s leadership team has been highly accessible, which in turn helps me and other leaders solve problems quickly. Black women in business need more access to capital. Rhodes-Conway’s leadership responded by creating the Commercial Assistance Program. Myra McNair, owner of Anesis Therapy, benefited from that program to purchase her building.

Rhodes-Conway’s leadership has had a positive impact on me, and the community I serve, and it’s why I’m again supporting her run for mayor.

Sabrina Madison

Madison

