Dear Editor: I’m supporting Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on April 4 because of her focus on transit, affordable housing and climate action.
After more than 30 years of various study committees, under Satya’s leadership Madison is finally launching an electric bus rapid transit, or BRT. It’s a huge advance for our city. Madison’s new BRT will resemble rail service (though at much less cost) with dedicated travel lanes. It will help more of us get out of our cars and travel through the city more quickly, with less emissions and less congestion.
I also support Mayor Satya’s multi-pronged Housing Forward agenda, in particular her push for more housing options to meet the diversity of households in our city, like accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Buildings use 40% of our energy. Let’s do our part to get to zero by 2050 by reelecting Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and building housing that is smaller, more energy efficient and more affordable in our City.
Pam Porter
Madison