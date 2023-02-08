Dear Editor: During the last mayoral election in 2019, we finally had a candidate who wasn’t from the west side. Residents on the east side of Madison hoped Satya Rhodes-Conway, one of our own, would know our neighborhoods, concerns and values and help improve our side of town.
Alas, we were wrong. Ensconced at City Hall, the mayor has been an autocratic ruler, too busy with high-rise apartment developers to help her neighbors. When the Air Force and Air National Guard proposed a squadron of ear-shattering and accident-prone F-35 fighter jets for Truax Field, we assumed it was a no brainer. There was no place for this mean-spirited and racist development on the eastside. But Satya had to be arm twisted to even question the jets, much less fight for city residents.
In contrast, the city of Winooski, Vermont, sued to stop F-35 deployment to their city. The county airport, the east side’s environmental monster, is finally updating its antiquated noise control plan to accommodate the fighter jets.
Rather than advocating to protect our schools and children, the mayor has been asleep at wheel, allowing the airport to design a mediocre and bare bones noise plan. In contrast, Minneapolis sued its airport and expanded noise abatement funds to 9,500 additional homes.
The Air Force made it no secret that the greatest impacts of the F-35 jets will fall on the low-income and families of color we force to live next to the airport, an embarrassing symbol of our city’s racism. Rather than promote environmental justice, Rhodes-Conway has instead been expanding our airport ghetto by building more low-income and homeless housing complexes next to the airport.
Now four years wiser, we’re once again hoping for a new and hopefully responsive mayor, no matter which side of town they live on.
Steven Klafka
Madison