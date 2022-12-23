Letters logo

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering.

If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.

Roman Ryan

Madison

