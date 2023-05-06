Dear Editor: Abortion. Antiabortion.
According to estimates from the Guttmacher Institute, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the book "The Turnaway Study," 25% or women, by the end of their child-breaing years, will have an abortion.
Induced abortion. Spontaneous abortion. Are some who call themselves antiabortion against spontaneious abortions? If so, who would monitor that and then investigate? Would the local sheriff, somehow showing up knowingly with questions?
Antiabortion and pro-life too, seem to be unclear terminology. Perhaps, choice, limited choice or no choice would provide better markers for people, politicians and states.
Mike Scott
Mount Pleasant