Dear Editor: The column “Legalize skateboarding in Wisconsin” by Scott May supports legislation allowing skateboarders young and old on “any roadway” in Wisconsin, because skateboarders are often “outsiders and marginalized kids.”
Just what we need on Wisconsin’s busy roads: skateboarding kids tangling with cars and trucks, young kids and adolescents who are devoid of any head or body protection, without knowledge of the rules of the road that licensed drivers are expected to know and abide by.
As a licensed car driver, I already give as wide a margin as possible to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, for their safety, not mine; now we are adding kids on skateboards into the mix?
While I support not unnecessarily penalizing skateboarders, how about adding sensible limitations, such as “not permitted on freeways, highways, county roads or main roads” for starters?
Melanie Foxcroft
Madison