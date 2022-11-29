Dear Editor: All mass shootings have the same two problems. The first is the large-capacity magazine of rounds. The second is the mental health of the shooter. So how do we keep the magazines out of the hands of the shooters?
Suppose the gun shooting range is designated as the only place where gun owners can buy and use large-capacity magazines. This is where they and their families gather to improve their aim and enjoy recreational and competitive activities. They bring weapons to the range, buy and use large-capacity magazines there and leave with just their weapons. Also, there is no worry of faulty discharges and unintentional death of friends and family either on the way to or returning home. Those deaths occur a few times each year somewhere in our country.
Also, the idea of making gun ranges more important may keep hundreds of rounds out of the hands of would-be shooters now. Whereas well-intentioned mental health efforts may take years to save lives.
Consider this: how many children and adults would be alive and uninjured today, if the only place anyone could buy and use large-capacity magazines was at a shooting range? Ask teachers, students, doctors and nurses, police officers, grieving moms and dads across our nation. What do they say?
The large-capacity magazine is a major culprit. So keep your guns, learn to drop a deer with one or two rounds, and create large-capacity magazine exemptions for large game, etc.
As mass shootings continue, present laws are obviously useless. Inaction is unacceptable.
A new way of doing business in the Guns & Ammo market may be a win-win idea for all of us.
Julie and Ken Richardson
Madison