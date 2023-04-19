Dear Editor: The Madison Metropolitan School District's (MMSD) 2023-24 budget planning report of the operations work group, states: "Goal 1: Every child (emphasis in original) is on track to graduate ready for college, career, and community." Yet MMSD has proposed cutting Operation Fresh Start's Legacy Program, which prepares students for college, career and community.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds and others have acknowledged that the savings from cutting this half-time position would be small, approximately $12,000. LeMonds and others have also acknowledged that they do not know how those who would have been served by the Legacy Program will achieve their goals without that program.
I implore MMSD and the School Board to restore the Legacy Program.
Joan Downs
Madison