Dear Editor: Thank you for the excellent reporting on restorative justice, a phrase that has been applied to a wide variety of alternative justice strategies.
Unfortunately, just calling something restorative does not mean it is, especially if those harmed by the actions of others (whether individuals or communities) do not have a seat at the table. The article points out is that restorative justice is at its best when it provides support and a voice to those harmed by the actions of others while creating an environment for human-to-human dialogue that can be life-altering.
Restorative justice cannot correct all the “wrongs” that have already occurred or take away all the trauma someone has experienced as the result of an act by another. For some it will not change how long they are incarcerated. But it can help heal some of the damage done and help answer questions that remain unresolved long after the legal process is done. It can give a survivor a voice that is heard by others, sometimes by those that offended them. It can allow both the offender and the victim a chance to move forward create a human connection that opens hearts and minds to new possibilities and new hopes.
As the Rev. Jerry Hancock notes, it is hard to quantify in ways that traditionally have been done, but sometimes the best things just cannot be measured that way. Kudos to Hancock and those involved for continuing to provide this opportunity for those willing to take the “path less traveled.”
Jim Moeser
Stoughton