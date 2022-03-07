Letters logo

Dear Editor: The self-flagellation appended to the online edition of Linsday Christians' review of "Little Palace" is unnecessary.

To her — and their — credit, both Christians and the restaurant's owners describe the food as "American Chinese." You or I may or may not like that particular cuisine, but given its ubiquity, the author does us all a service by using it as a reference point to provide a balanced and helpful description of what Little Palace has to offer.

If Pete Wells could pan Guy Fieri's American Kitchen in a New York Times review consisting entirely of questions about his dining experience, then Christians should feel justified about having written generously and respectfully about her experience at Little Palace — even if the food is from a "nonwhite" culture.

Vasanth Subramanian

Madison

