Dear Editor: Below is my thought on the story in the Cap Times on March 9 about the vote by the Asbury United Methodist Church to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination.
Dear Asbury Church members and clergy:
In opposition to your recent vote to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination over your issues with LGBTQ+ folks, please allow me to suggest a better alternative in the form of Karen Kaiser's poem "The Side of Grace":
Let us be hated for who we love
Let us be excluded for who we include
Let us be judged for who we pardon
Let us be known as a church that takes compassion a little too far
and when our backs are against the wall
forced to make a choice and take a stand
Let us always always always err on the side of grace
Herb Evert
Cottage Grove