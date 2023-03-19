Letters logo

Dear Editor: Below is my thought on the story in the Cap Times on March 9 about the vote by the Asbury United Methodist Church to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination.

Dear Asbury Church members and clergy:

In opposition to your recent vote to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination over your issues with LGBTQ+ folks, please allow me to suggest a better alternative in the form of Karen Kaiser's poem "The Side of Grace":

Let us be hated for who we love

Let us be excluded for who we include

Let us be judged for who we pardon

Let us be known as a church that takes compassion a little too far

and when our backs are against the wall

forced to make a choice and take a stand

Let us always always always err on the side of grace

Herb Evert

Cottage Grove

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.