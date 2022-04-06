Dear Editor: The Planning and Development Committee of the Spring Harbor Neighborhood Association administered a survey when word of the Lake Mendota Drive road reconstruction project first became widespread. More than 200 residents responded. Among those with mobility limitations, two out of three don’t want sidewalks, and the rest, except for one individual, want them on one side. Three-quarters of people 70 and older don’t want sidewalks. Half of those with young children don’t want them, another 15% aren’t sure, and fewer than 10% want them on both sides.
It turns out, the very people the city claims to care about most with respect to access, equity and safety hold multiple values at once and the environment definitely rises to the top. For the city to ignore them marginalizes their voices. The city rationalizes this by saying they are building for future residents. A nifty way to disenfranchise today’s voters, and an argument that could be used to justify any decision the city wants to make, regardless of what current residents think.
Residents are eager to discuss plans that achieve access, equity, safety and the reversal of adverse trends affecting Lake Mendota and Well 14 from increased salt use and the direct piping of stormwater into the lake. The city isn’t interested. We’ve also never been asked where the true problem areas are for access, equity and safety. These areas aren’t being touched.
Finally, the vast majority of homes in Spring Harbor are modest in size and value. Opposition to aspects of this project is not just coming from residents in expensive homes — it is coming from residents all throughout the neighborhood.
Kristen S. Slack
Madison