Dear Editor: In Jessie Opoien's "Ron Johnson: Republicans need to ‘give people a reason’ to vote," Johnson said, "I have my doubts about the FDA following the science on this one," referring to the abortion drug mifepristone.
Thinking that Johnson knows science is like asking a clown to pick your next car. Also from Opoien's article: "The senator shared his belief that 'federal health agencies have been captured by big pharma.'" Consider that Johnson has received over $1.2 million in campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry since first elected to the Senate in 2010 (opensecrets.org, courtesy of bard.google.com).
The R's have given people plenty of good reasons to vote. Just not for them. Mostly, they're on the wrong side of every issue and will take away your rights to prove it.
Gordon I. Herz
Madison