Dear Editor: In reading John Nichols recent article "Republicans finally get comfortable with socialism," Nichols makes the presumption that the 2024 Republican convention is being held in Milwaukee because Republicans have embraced socialism.
On the contrary, could it be that the Republicans wanted a city like Milwaukee to show how socialism hasn't worked? There is no mention in Nichols' article of Milwaukee's decades-long span of losing population, proved again by the most recent census. Nor is there mention of Milwaukee's well documented racial segregation or its insatiable crime rate. Milwaukee now has 135 homicides, 41 more than this time last year.
No, the Republicans didn't pick Milwaukee to embrace socialism. They picked Milwaukee because Wisconsin is a battleground state and they want to highlight just how Disastrous Democratic socialist cities truly are.
Nate Smith
Madison