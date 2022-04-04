Dear Editor: I just learned I am poor because I earned under $100,000, as does 89% of the U.S. population.
Even though Republican Sen. McConnell wants to again run on “no platform,” keep your reading glasses on when you read Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s “11-point Republican plan to rescue America.”
Instead of the trillions in tax breaks from 2016 for those earning over $100,000 a year, creating more multiple millionaires and billionaires, the Republicans will raise taxes on those of us who are now considered poor, those of us earning under $100,000. I didn’t know how poor I was until I read Scott’s plan to rescue America.
Why tax the “poor” with additional taxes while the Republican plan will also take away Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act? They’ve already taken away the child care rebate that would put more people back to work. If you have children, you know how hard it is to get good child care.
America does not need the Republican “rescue plan,” which is a plan to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Vote for the Democrats who truly have our interests at heart.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville