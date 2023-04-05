Dear Editor: It's difficult to find out if you are middle class or working class in Wisconsin, so we will use the guidelines we see in the press. If you earn between $150,000 and $400,000, you are middle class. Working class is usually somewhere between $50,000, or just above the poverty level, and $150,000.
Working and middle class pay most of the taxes — and do pay taxes compared to the wealthy — in the U.S.
Compare with the top wealthiest and corporations that pay little or get billions back from the government. How big is your refund as a middle- and working-class taxpayer? Is it in the billions?
Former Gov. Walker gave FoxConn $3 billion for 10,000 to 13,000 promised jobs that never materialized.
Republicans support the wealthy and large corporations while we middle-class and working taxpayers foot the bills for all the infrastructure we all benefit from.
The wealthy and corporations utilize all the infrastructure like the roads, fire, EMT and police to name just a few, but do not pay their fair share of taxes.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville