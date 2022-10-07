Dear Editor: Voters Beware!
The Republican party wants to take total control of all state departments and agencies. One goal is to steal our votes declaring the system is fraudulent. In fact, the system has been functioning just fine, especially here in Wisconsin — until they created the Big Lie.
If anyone is guilty of fraud, it is the party crying wolf right now. They resort to bully tactics, threatening election officials and good, conscientious citizens doing their best to keep our elections honest. These radicals believe their yelling and intimidation tactics will scare people enough to walk away from the election process.
Interestingly, these same persons also whine and cry “unfair” when given the same treatment they have dished out to others. Hypocritical? Manipulative? Cowardly?
Why is this obnoxiously overbearing group so determined to steal our freedoms? They have no problem using a law written before women had the right to vote to impose a ban on a woman’s right to choose. However, if anyone dares tell them to follow our laws of rule and order, they whine long and loud. They claim to be the party of law and order, but are they really? If they really trusted our law enforcement officers, no one would need to carry a gun. Open carry? Just another intimidation tactic.
Are honest, hard-working citizens willing to let this happen? I hope not. Our democracy, our way of life, our freedom of choice is being threatened right now. Are we strong enough to stand up to these threats? Will truth prevail? We need to vote now against this minority thinking. The people of Wisconsin deserve better.
Peter Power
Kenosha