Dear Editor: I’d like to commend the League of Women Voters of Dane County for their candidates answers pamphlet.
This publication provides all candidates for public office an impartial opportunity to explain why they are running for office and their vision for our county, state and country, all at no cost to the candidates — free publicity. What could be better? When I looked inside the current issue I was surprised to discover that of the 19 Republican candidates running for public office in Dane County this election, only three could be bothered to explain their platform and share their vision. What are the other 16 candidates hiding? What are they so afraid of? What is their real agenda that they don’t dare expose to the light of day?
This is tantamount to them claiming their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. It is only reasonable to assume that such candidates do not have the publics’ best interests at heart. They do not deserve our votes. You can see for yourself at lwvdanecounty.org.
Ignore the mudslinging and be an informed voter.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg