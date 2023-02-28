Dear Editor: All of us want the peace of mind of having access to everyday and world-class health care when we need to keep us, our loved ones, our children and our parents healthy. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law last August is a historic victory in the fight against Big Pharma and insurance corporations to get more Americans better access to life-saving care our country is known for leading.
On Jan. 1, 2023, several provisions from the law went into effect to make health care work better here in Wisconsin and across the country. The IRA lowers prescription drug prices in Medicare by letting Medicare negotiate prices with manufacturers. It caps monthly out-of-pocket costs in Medicare for insulin at $35 and continues to lower health insurance premiums through HealthCare.gov and the state-based marketplaces.
Republicans in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, including my representative, Byran Steil, who was just sent back to Congress for two more years, sided with special interests and voted against this critical bill.
If our Republican elected officials would get behind Wisconsinites in the fight against big corporations and special interests, we would be celebrating more victories like the IRA for seniors, small business owners, and the self-employed.
Janet Mitchel
Racine