Dear Editor: Please remind Republican legislators that the statue atop the state capitol is Wisconsin, and she depicts our state motto “Forward.” Republican members of the Assembly and Senate continue to look backwards as they build a state budget package.
Their income tax proposal would benefit the wealthiest under the decades-old, and often-proved-wrong trickle-down economic theory.
Their cuts to the University of Wisconsin System seems based on their 1950s thinking that a woman’s place is pregnant and in the kitchen, and children should be seen but not heard — and certainly not educated in the realities of the world.
How unfortunate.
Gene Lillge
Madison