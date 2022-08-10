Dear Editor: As a 70-year-old, lifelong "moderate," I have come to the conclusion that I simply cannot vote Republican.
The party that stacked the Supreme Court with ultra conservatives who effectively took away a woman's right-to-choose, that refuses to ban assault weapons, that contemplates eliminating same-sex marriage, that gives massive tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and that cowers in fear from the most misogynistic, megalomaniac bully of an ex-president we've ever seen does NOT deserve our support.
Members of this party have routinely reduced funding for universities, gerrymandered election districts to perpetuate their ability to ignore majority wishes, wasted over $1 million investigating legal elections, constantly focuses on making it harder to vote and have decided to simply ignore climate change and, in some instances, to punish anyone who dares suggest that we reduce the use and consumption of fossil fuels.
They do not represent the America that I love. Republicans are confident that we will simply throw our hands in the air and walk away in frustration. However, I will not forget, and I will vote.
I urge my fellow Wisconsin residents to do the same.
Michael Herring
Madison