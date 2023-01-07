Dear Editor: We were told that the crowds at Donald Trump’s inauguration were the largest in history. But aren’t those crowd size figures just estimates anyway?
We were told that Trump would build a wall on the southern border and have Mexico pay for it. But was it his fault that those Mexicans welched on the deal?
We were told that you could cure COVID by drinking bleach. Whatsamatta, can’tcha tell when we’re joking?
We were told that vaccination and social distancing requirements were an infringement on personal liberty. So who knew that the pandemic would claim the lives of over 1 million Americans?
We were told that Trump beat Joe Biden at the polls in 2020. Hey, with a 7 million vote margin it could have gone either way, right?
We were told that the crowds that ransacked the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were simply “tourists” engaged in “reasoned political discourse.” Doesn’t the media always exaggerate these things to spike ratings?
Now we’re being told that a New York congressman wormed his way into office by fabricating his family background, misrepresenting his religious affiliation, exaggerating his educational level and lying about his work history. And establishment Republicans found that they were unable to challenge his lies, because lies have become part of their brand.
So when will Republicans stop lying to us? Not until we stop believing them.
Warren J Gordon
Madison