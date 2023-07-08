Dear Editor: I'm in the process of figuring out what I want to do after I earn my bachelor's degree in social work next May. I am seriously considering a primary challenge to Rep. Mark Pocan next year and here is why.
First, I believe primaries are healthy for a political party.
Second, my belief is that Pocan is not tough enough on issues. Case in point, he could have been more involved with the Build Back Better Bill negotiations that would have expanded Medicare to include eyes, ears and teeth.
Third, I have some new ideas that could resonate with voters. Like reforming Medicaid to make it look more like Medicare. For example, Medicare is a social insurance program for the elderly and for people with disabilities that have become insured by receiving their 40 minimum work credits. My belief is that Medicaid needs to be made into social insurance program instead of a program that is a means-tested, needs-based social welfare or social program.
My proposal would be simple. Have the federal government pay more of the cost of the program and reduce the cost to the states. Eventually the federal government would pay all the cost for the program and no states would have to pay for Medicaid.
This would save the states money in the long run, and the federal government could pay a higher premium for things such as dental, vision, hearing, long-term care and even institutional care, which is not included in the Medicare For All proposals and all the other benefits that Medicaid is currently paying for. This proposal would lead the way to Medicare For All to become reality in the future.
Adam Brabender
Madison