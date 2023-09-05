Dear Editor: It is time for the city of Madison and the county of Dane to repeal the wheel tax.
Madison imposes a wheel tax of $40 that a driver must pay at the time of renewing the license plate for a vehicle. Additionally, Dane County imposes a wheel tax of $28. That is $68 per year, per vehicle, that goes from the pocket of a hard-working Madison resident to the government.
At a time when Americans are suffering because of high gas prices, soaring cost of vehicle maintenance and repairs, as well as rising insurance premiums, repealing the city and county wheel tax may provide some relief.
I believe that Madison and Dane County officials must immediately repeal the wheel tax to provide some financial relief to Madison residents.
Tawsif Anam
Madison