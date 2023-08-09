Dear Editor: The Big Ten Conference is now adding the University of Oregon and the University of Washington as members.
The Big Ten adding universities outside of the Midwest is one of biggest, most ridiculous and most stupid ideas ever. Now the Big Ten is adding even more universities outside of the Midwest.
Even the name Big Ten has now become ridiculous and stupid because there are now many more than just 10 members. The Big Ten should become the Big Midwest University Athletic Conference that includes only big state universities from the Midwest in an Eastern Division and a Western Division.
An Eastern Division should include Indiana University, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Purdue University, University of Illinois, University of Kentucky, and University of Michigan. A Western Division should include Iowa State University, University of Iowa, University of Kansas, University of Minnesota, University of Missouri, University of Nebraska and University of Wisconsin.
Penn State University, Rutgers University and the University of Maryland should be members of at Jeffersonia University Athletic Conference that would also include George Mason University, University of Delaware, University of Pittsburgh, University of Virginia, SUNY-Albany, SUNY-Buffalo, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia University. The Pac 10 universities should be left alone.
Dave Searles
Brodhead