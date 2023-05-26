Dear Editor: Regarding Russell Novkov's letter titled "More affordable housing needed," (May 23) I concur with the author's viewpoint.
We must mobilize collective efforts to address the scarcity of affordable housing. This pervasive issue demands a diverse range of solutions. One potential strategy involves the introduction of a renters tax credit, which would impose a reasonable limit on the expenses borne by individuals who spend over 30% of their income on rent. By implementing this initiative, we can assist those burdened by exorbitant rental costs, enabling them to afford their homes and meet other essential needs.
Importantly, this solution entails no additional bureaucratic procedures and benefits all parties involved. I encourage each of us to express our perspectives, amplify our voices, and urge our elected representatives to pass legislation for a renters tax credit, thereby benefiting the entire community.
Sarah Miller
University City, Missouri