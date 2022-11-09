Dear Editor: As a follow-up to Jim Elleson's letter ("There are more options for carbon reduction") in the Cap Times, the study reported in Wisconsin State Journal should spell out the statewide and local benefits of renewable energy.
Renewable energy supports communities by disbursing payments to local governments and landowners. As an operations manager at Quilt Block Wind Farm in Lafayette County, I’ve witnessed the impacts that renewable energy companies like EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) have helped to provide, including more than $540,000 in payments to support local governments. These payments keep our day-to-day life up to standard without increasing costs for residents. Landowners and farmers have also received more than $6.3 million in land lease payments. This additional source of income offers financial stability to the backbone of Wisconsin: our farmers.
Wind turbine technicians are the second-fastest growing occupation in the U.S. over the next 10 years. As these jobs increase, schools are taking advantage of a quickly advancing labor market. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Sustainability and Energy Systems program teaches the future of clean energy to first-class engineering students and prepares them to support a bustling local workforce.
Investing in renewable energy is investing in our state's future.
Brodie Dockendorf
Darlington