Dear Editor: Regarding "Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Paul Fanlund, Jan. 16.
It was a shock to me to read how the upcoming proposed zoning changes sneakily allowed historical districts like my Hill Farms to be included late in the process.
I would urge our respectful alders in Madison to consider removing historical districts from this proposal, which is the right thing to do.
It is important, also, to keep all residents of Madison clearly informed of upcoming developments and changes to their residential areas, which doesn’t seem to have been done here.
Anjali Sridharan
Madison