Dear Editor: Remember when parties and politicians ran on their policies of what they can do for you, and judges weren’t activists and made their decisions based on the law?
Now, it’s reversed. All they do is throw mud at each other, and in the GOP incites violence against the opposing party candidates. The recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was meant for her, which was a continuation of the insurrection driven by a person who became president not by popular vote but by an institution invented for slave owners, the Electoral College.
Remember when the GOP bitched about activist judges? Well, now the courts are loaded with Trump-picked activists. Remember when Christianity meant you followed the word of God and had a sense of morality? It’s all over folks. The words patriotism, flag, united and Christianity are all in the crapper.
Remember when people bought guns with four-shell limits to hunt and not hamburger machines to kill people? This is the best thing that happened to the gun makers. Now everyone’s afraid and both sides are buying.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville