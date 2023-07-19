Dear Editor: COVID-19 risk is currently low, but variants could occur. It's off most people's radar and on their back burner.
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can spread like a cold, but the probability of any serious health consequences seems low and yet-to-be-determined.
People are COVID-tired and not seriously worried about either virus at this time. So what better time for a group of Wisconsin Republican state legislators to propose an amendment to the constitution that would put curbs on the state setting certain restrictions during a state of emergency. This includes a state of emergency for public health reasons. Specifically, a declaration would no longer be able to close off or forbid gatherings at places of worship.
The authors of the amendment cite concern over freedom of religion rights violations during the COVID-19 shutdown. Religious attendance at public gathering locations is significant enough to be a major vector for spread of diseases like COVID-19 throughout the remaining population. The religious gathering exemption allows a health decision without expert guidance to trump any for the public good. And it's highly unlikely that those who do attend public church gatherings can be counted on to stay within their own little incubator of influence to limit disease spread. Masks, limited vaccination and social distancing only worked so well with COVID-19.
COVID-19 was not a one-and-done pandemic for the world or our country. We cannot have a free-for-all next time.
The U.S. Constitution grants us certain inalienable rights: life, liberty and perhaps the pursuit of happiness. Life comes first for a reason.
Don't jeopardize life with an amendment for unrestricted liberty that costs others their lives. The science is real and must be listened to and followed.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg