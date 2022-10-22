Dear Editor: One of the blessings of retirement is the ability to independently time manage your days.
On Jan. 6, 2021, I watched the violent riot of approximately 10,000 election deniers storm our U.S. Capitol. The terror lasting approximately seven hours was an outgrowth of Donald Trump and his allies falsely claiming without evidence that the election of 2020 had been stolen through fraud.
I also chose to watch coverage of the Jan. 6 congressional committee's examination of the disgraced president's role in unleashing the mob. It is my heartfelt belief that Donald Trump knew that he had legitimately lost the 2020 election but maliciously spurred on the Capitol riots, refusing to call off his mob of lawless insurrectionists.
As I prepare to cast my sacred vote on Nov. 8, I will absolutely not support any candidate who defends the shameful instigator or the lawless rioters. I urge my fellow citizens who may be undecided or persuadable about their vote to consider my words and disallow victory to the domestic terrorists who traumatized so many victims on Jan. 6.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison