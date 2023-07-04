Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is embarrassed to be a graduate of the UW System. I sent him a message telling him I was embarrassed that he was the speaker, or even a representative, in the state of Wisconsin.
His embarrassment, he says, is caused by the diversity, equity and inclusivity policy of the System, a policy which has helped make it possible for thousands of minority students to get an education. He says that policy causes racism in the System. That rationale makes absolutely no sense.
Vos is a graduate of UW-Whitewater, a great university with an African American chancellor. I'm wondering how the chancellor at UW-Whitewater and others there feel about Vos.
I'm hoping the voters in the state of Wisconsin realize that Vos and the other Republicans in the Legislature are anti-education.
Don Richards
River Falls