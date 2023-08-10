Dear Editor: The Cap Times continues to present only one side of the rent increase issue, that of rent increases. In fact, the other side is the real reason: Property taxes and city utilities and other expenses are up significantly.
Assessments have skyrocketed under city assessor Michelle Drea, and the cost of city water increased 55% over a two-year period in recent years. Electricity will be up 9% this year alone. Likewise, interest rates went from 3% to 8.25% in 24 months.
With all these cost increases, rents must increase to cover the additional expenses and debt service payments, otherwise owners would be in default on their mortgages — and then, surprise, no more housing.
You also continue to fail to mention the city’s contribution to rent increases with ever-increasing fees and regulations. The Madison Metropolitan Sewer District raised sewer fees 800% in recent years, park fees are up two-and-a-half times, etc. The regulatory burden by Madison contributes to making housing the most expensive to construct anywhere in the entire state. And the tax credit affordable housing program has caused a massive increase in land costs, as Section 42 developers get paid based upon how much they spend on a project. The more they spend on land, the more they get paid. But meanwhile they have bid up the cost of land significantly in the last five years.
Placing a cap on what tax credit developers can pay for land would help bring down land costs and make all housing more affordable. Housing providers are doing the best they can, and the city should be more appreciative of their efforts to build more housing instead of throwing up roadblocks at every opportunity.
Terrence Wall
Middleton