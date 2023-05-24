Dear Editor: Remember deregulating banking with Reagan? What happened? Financial disaster for borrowers when banks didn't need to care. Walker gutted tenant rights. What happened? Pure greed by landlords, and tenants are screwed. This is a no brainer, people.
Regulations were put in place for a reason. Erasing the regulations equals putting those people back into untenable situations. Rent control is a must. It shouldn't be OK to raise any rent more than 5% per year. It shouldn't be OK to give only 30 days notice to drastic rent increases, with no time to figure it out. It shouldn't be OK to force people into homelessness at the whim of Realtors Association (very political group) lobbying.
Put regulations back so they can do their job and protect people, the many, from the greed of the few.
Chris Weber
DeForest