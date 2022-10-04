Dear Editor: There are few days left to make sure you are registered to vote or get registered to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.
I encourage my fellow citizens to go to my myvote.wi.gov and follow the links to confirm that you are already registered to vote, or get yourself registered. Let everyone know how important this elections is for our state and at the federal level.
If the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate get a Republican two-thirds majority, they can overrule Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes. This mid-term election is the last opportunity to try to overthrow the gerrymandering that has allowed the Republicans to do little in the Legislature since 2010. That is when Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Robin Vos, Sen. Scott Fitzgerald and wealthy lawyers from Jones Day, the Kochs and wealthy ALEC law firms sequestered themselves in an office across from the Capitol and redistricted Wisconsin with no input from Democrats.
If Evers had not been in a position as governor to veto their reckless legislation, we would already be in a fascist regime where special and monied interests can buy the legislation to benefit Republican special interests, and deny the interests of the majority.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville