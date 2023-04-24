Dear Editor If you think Fox News will be paying the $787.5 million settlement to Dominion you are sadly mistaken.
They won’t be paying a penny toward it. Instead the costs will be passed along to subscribers of the various cable and streaming services that carry Fox in the form of higher rates.
There is a solution, however. There are many alternatives for obtaining television content that do not carry Fox, so switch your subscriptions to them. Refuse to pay higher subscription rates to any Fox carrier. Dry up Fox’s income stream.
That is how you will make them pay for their years of lies.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg