Dear Editor: We’re voting for Mary O’Connor for mayor of Monona because she has been a positive leader in the past and will be in the future.
As mayor, she has spearheaded redevelopment to increase our tax base, improved our parks, maintained city services at a high level, worked to address diversity and equity issues and negotiated the purchase of the San Damiano property, all while maintaining the city’s all-important AA+ bond rating and reserve fund.
In the future, she is the one we want leading us as the city faces the challenges of developing a vision for San Damiano, a new public safety facility, addressing the need for affordable housing and keeping Monona the gem that it is, and that she has made better.
Join us in voting for Mary O’Connor for Mayor of Monona on April 4.
Jon and Peggy Traver
Monona