Dear Editor: Imagine you’ve paid for a top-notch home energy assessment. The report says that with a few changes, you could replace your aging furnace with a smaller, more efficient model.
Instead, you ignore the report and leave windows open in January.
That’s similar to what Dane County is in danger of doing, as yet another jail funding debate nears.
Respected criminal justice researchers with the JFA Institute have found that Dane County can reduce our jail population. We could expand pretrial release, increase the successful electronic monitoring program and end the contract to accept federal inmates — something most counties don’t do, and which costs Dane County more than the feds pay.
Much more than money is at stake. Given Dane County’s worst-in-the-nation racial disparities, building a larger jail reinforces a status quo that devastates Black and brown families.
The County Board’s Black caucus (Supervisors Kigeya, Pellebon, Gray and allies) have highlighted additional ways to reduce the jail population, such as weekend court, bail reform and arrest reform. Their proposal for a smaller consolidated jail building was passed by the full board before being vetoed by the county executive.
Some will argue that the responsible thing is for Dane County to commit however much additional funding the estimate indicates. They are as wrong as an open window during a Wisconsin winter.
Diane Farsetta
Town of Dunn