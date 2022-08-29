Dear Editor: This is a lesson for Wisconsin and voters.
Republicans, namely Assembly Speaker Robin Vos at the state level and Reps. Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher at the federal level, are running unopposed for the November election. This would have been the year to have a Democrat on the ballot against Vos, since he seems to have lost face, faith and money from the Republicans and hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin. His Michael Gableman fiasco cost us more than $1 million with all the lawsuits (he didn't care since we taxpayers footed all the bills).
What other hidden monies have these Republicans frittered away with no transparency to follow the money trails?
Get rid of Citizens United, which allows buying candidates. Make legislators like Vos pay for the millions he's cost us taxpayers. And encourage Democrats to run, even and when their families have been threatened and harassed by Republican candidates like Vos.
Run, Democrats, run!
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville