Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers is requesting $112 million in his budget for facilities for juveniles to replace Lincoln Hills and Copper Lakes, which do little to rehabilitate and more to increase trauma with a lack of adequate, well-trained staff.
Many juveniles suffer from severe trauma, co-occurring mental health disorders and substance abuse disorder. How many could be helped with the early intervention of small recovery schools that address trauma and addiction, in addition to academic learning.
Horizon High School in Madison, a nonprofit private school has been operating for over 18 years ago to educate students who want to be in recovery from addiction and who need a small, nurturing environment with trauma-informed staff, including a mental health therapist.
Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey have recognized the value of this early intervention to help change the direction of a young person’s life. The three states are funding recovery schools. Horizon needs state funding to continue offering these services and to grow, and communities around Wisconsin need funding to open recovery schools for their children. The cost of housing only two juveniles in our correction facilities far exceeds Horizon’s yearly budget.
The state’s investment in recovery schools would be cost-effective and just might change the life of a child you know.
Judith Munaker
Madison