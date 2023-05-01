Dear Editor: I am writing to express my concern about the negative impact of technology, particularly social media, on the lives of teenagers and adults.
With the rise of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, it has become increasingly easy for users to get lost in an endless stream of content, leading them to neglect their academic and professional responsibilities. The excessive use of social media has been linked to a host of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.
Many young people feel the pressure to constantly compare themselves to others and to present an idealized version of themselves online, which can be both exhausting and damaging to their well-being. Furthermore, spending too much time on social media can lead to a decline in academic performance and a lack of motivation to engage in other productive activities.
Another concerning aspect of technology is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat in academic settings. Websites like ChatGPT can be used to generate essays, answer key questions and even complete entire assignments, leading to an increase in academic misconduct. As AI technology continues to advance, it is becoming easier for students to cheat and harder for educators to detect it.
Therefore, it is important for us to recognize the potential harms of technology and to take steps to mitigate them. Parents and educators should encourage young people to use technology in a responsible and balanced way, and to prioritize their academic and personal growth over social media popularity.
Kinhkha Tran
Cottage Grove