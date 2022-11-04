Dear Editor: On Nov 1, 2022, Kenosha News published an article titled “Wisconsin Poll Workers Train for Conflict.”
Why should a bunch of mostly retirees be required to train for conflict over their desire to perform their civic duty by working at local polling sites?
What turned The U.S. into a third-world country where people are threatened for exercising their civic duty by voting and assisting with the voting process?
When will this questioning of election integrity end?
We need to call these thugs out for what they are: bullies who do not believe in true love of country, who do not respect people. Instead they have chosen to believe the lies of people who only want power for themselves. These power-hungry, big-money individuals have sold their followers on their lies. How sad for our country and for all Americans.
The number of election observers increased at polling sites exponentially in 2022. Hopefully they have received appropriate training so they do not interfere with the voting process.
It has been proven over and over again that we have fair, safe and secure elections. We have the safest, most secure election process in the world — we have election integrity. Only a bully cannot accept that he or she would lose an election.
As a people, as Americans, we are better than this!
Linda Spaulding
Kenosha