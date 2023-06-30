Dear Editor: The decision by Republicans on the state's Joint Finance Committee to withhold $32 million from the UW for diversity, equity and inclusion could be a very good decision, if the funds are properly reallocated.
The UW System can recapture these funds by submitting a plan that will show the funds would be used to grow the state's workforce. The solution is simple. Since, the UW-Madison percentage of Black students increased from 2% in 1964 to only 2.23% today, use the funds to recruit, fund and academically support the best Black and minority students in the state. The goal would be to eventually have the UW reflect the state's Black population of 6.4%.
The UW-Madison Athletic Department has done this for years with athletes, a large proportion of whom are Black, and have had great academic success. The current DEI structure at UW-Madison is all image and no substance, with minority faculty in visible administrative positions who have zero accountability.
Their current goal of providing diversity, inclusion and equity in learning and work environments with a "sense of belonging" cannot be measured. The percentage of Black students enrolled, graduating and contributing to the workforce can.
Jerry Darda
Madison