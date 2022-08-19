Dear Editor: Recently in Wisconsin we’ve had parents bullying public school teachers and school boards about school curriculum and book banning. These bullies are noisy gongs clanging to create alarm and using the public platform for their own cause, not their children’s. There are better channels in place in this democratic society for parents seeking change in school curriculum.
Republican lawmakers are ready to address this planned parental outrage with cookie-cutter bills that keep educators from teaching complete facts about history or from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity, encouraging lawsuits if they do. The result is disillusionment and exodus of teachers, nurses, counselors, librarians and spiraling rates of youth depression, anxiety and suicide. Public schools remain one of the last standing public institutions where we engage with those different from us, as equals. It’s space where we pursue justice and where our beliefs may be healthily analyzed. The Republicans' plan to replace public schools with an unregulated voucher system will result in segregation and wider gaps between rich and poor.
Gov. Tony Evers is fighting for Wisconsin’s democratic soul by vetoing these bills and increasing funding for public schools and mental health services.
Mary Boettcher
Black Earth