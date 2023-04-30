Dear Editor: Wisconsin is the dairy state of America. But is the quality of this dairy up to par?
Homogenization and extreme processing of shelved milk have been associated with various negative health effects. These include increased risk of asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, allergies and lactose intolerance. This is because homogenization forcefully breaks apart proteins and fat molecules in the milk which can lead to malabsorption in the human body. The main reason for the homogenization of milk is just to increase the shelf life. This benefit doesn't outweigh the cost. On the other hand, the advantages of raw milk or low-pasteurized milk not only include an enhanced immune system but also better taste.
But the sale of raw milk isn't fully legal in Wisconsin. Although dairy farmers across the state support the sale of raw milk, the governor has recently vetoed a bill that would have allowed a limited sale of raw milk. The reasons cited for this included health reasons because raw milk can become contaminated easily. However, what the legal institutions are failing to notice is that the safety protocols that are applied to dairy farming in current times work to avoid contamination in the best way possible. Even if some pathogens do somehow end up in the milk, they can be eliminated by simply boiling the milk, which is equivalent to low pasteurization.
Doing this will not just kill the harmful bacteria, but also help retain the advantageous probiotics and nutrients in the milk.
Aiman Syeda
McFarland