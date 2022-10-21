Dear Editor: We support Melissa Ratcliff for Assembly District 46.
We have known Melissa for several years and have seen firsthand her high level of interest and involvement with the residents in Cottage Grove and Dane County. We have seen her support for small local businesses such as ours and appreciate her efforts on our behalf as well as others.
We are grateful for her efforts towards building a library in Cottage Grove in order to keep more business in Cottage Grove and to provide a safe gathering place within the community for young and old alike.
Tom and Ginny Olson
Cottage Grove