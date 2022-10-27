Dear Editor: Voters have a very clear choice on Nov. 8 when it comes to our next Assembly representative in District 46.
Melissa Ratcliff is hands-down the best candidate. She has shown a strong work ethic, values and the respect for the voters that we need in our next representative. Meeting Melissa and seeing her in action, fighting for rights of women and all Wisconsin families no matter what their gender, sexual orientation, believes or political affiliations, I know my best interests are safe in her hands and well represented for years to come.
I urge voters to join with me in electing Melissa Ratcliff as our next Assembly Representative in District 46 on Nov. 8.
Kasia Virgell
Sun Prairie