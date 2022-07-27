Dear Editor: There is a crowded ballot on Aug. 9 to choose the next state representative from District 46 to replace Gary Hebl, who will retire.
Melissa Ratcliff has earned my vote. Ratcliff serves on both the Dane County Board and the Cottage Grove Village Board representing our area. She has been a leader on reproductive rights, on increasing access to broadband, on affordable housing, and on housing and services for our seniors. Her priorities in the Legislature are the right ones: defending a woman’s right to choose, ending gun violence, supporting our public schools and the UW, increasing access to health care, and protecting our environment.
Most important, she has demonstrated an ongoing willingness to listen closely to her constituents and to keep them fully informed about important local and regional issues.
Ratcliff has shown she knows how to get things done and make government work better for all of us. I urge voters in the 46th District to join me in electing her.
Colleen Hartung
Sun Prairie