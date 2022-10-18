Dear Editor: Our retiring Rep. Gary Hebl leaves big shoes to fill. He is a man of honor who worked tirelessly to represent the people of the 46th Assembly District.
Fortunately, we have Melissa Ratcliff, a strong candidate endorsed by Hebl, running for this seat. As an alderperson in Sun Prairie, I have been in meetings and collaborations with Melissa, viewing her work and commitment to the people she serves firsthand. Melissa has the integrity, values and proven track record of getting things done that will serve us well in the state Assembly.
Whether you are voting absentee or at the polls on Nov. 8, I urge you to join me in voting for Melissa Ratcliff to represent the people of the 46th Assembly District.
Steve Stocker
Sun Prairie