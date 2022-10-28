Letters logo

Dear Editor: I serve with Melissa Ratcliff on the Dane County Board. We have neighboring districts, so we often work together for our community.

Through those experiences, and in the chambers, I have seen firsthand Melissa's commitment to the people she represents, her understanding of the issues, and her dedication to finding solutions to the tough challenges our county and state face. I am confident that she will bring all those qualities, along with her tireless work ethic, to the state Assembly as the next representative from District 46.

I enthusiastically support Melissa Ratcliff for Assembly on Nov. 8.

Richard Rose

Madison

